Czech Police confirmed that they were responding to a shooting incident at a school in Prague over X on Thursday afternoon. They later announced that the shooter had been "eliminated."

The police confirmed that, based on initial information, there were injured and dead at the scene.

The surrounding area of Náměstí Jan Palach has been closed down and police are advising people to stay away.

Vyzýváme občany, aby se v blízkém okolí nezdržovali a nevycházeli z domu. Zásah policie stále pokračuje. pic.twitter.com/OHnSsq4G5f — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 21, 2023

Czech media reported that the site of the incident was the Faculty of Philosophy at a local university.