Two people killed in car accidents in Tel Aviv, western Galilee

Two people were killed by car accidents in western Galilee and Tel Aviv on Friday night.

A fatal car accident occurred on Levinsky Street in Tel Aviv, where a pedestrian was seriously injured. He was taken to the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by the medical authorities.

The Tel Aviv District Police stated that investigators arrived at the scene and began looking into the circumstances of the incident.

Later another fatal traffic accident was reported in western Galilee involving a private vehicle. According to the medical officials, one of the passengers of the car, 17, from the village of Judeida-Makr was pronounced dead as a result of the serious incident. Another passenger, also 17, was taken to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya in moderate condition.

Police arrived at the scene and are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.