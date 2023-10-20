Galilee Medical Center bans BBC from premises

The British BBC network was supposed to arrive Saturday to film at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, but that will reportedly not happen, as the hospital has closed its doors to the channel - due to what they describe as the BBC's "biased coverage of the war."

"I would like to inform you that I informed the BBC team, who planned to come to film us tomorrow morning, of the following message: You are temporarily suspended from the Galilee Medical Center, until further notice," said Gal Zeid, the Galilee Medical Center spokesman, in an official statement on the matter.

The hospital, under the management of Prof. Masad Barhoum, is the one that takes in most of the wounded combat soldiers in the north. Since the beginning of the recent conflict, the medical center, which is located 10 kilometers from the Lebanon border, has received more than 170 injured for treatment.

The hospital, as well as the rest of the Israeli public, is angry with the BBC for its controversial coverage of the war against Hamas, which it refuses to refer it as a "terrorist organization."

For example, on Tuesday, when a stray rocket hit the hospital in Gaza, the network was quick to attribute the attack to Israel and did not correct themselves even long after there was no doubt that Israel was not the one that attacked. They instead published on the "Corrections and Clarifications" page that the report "was not true." Galilee Medical Center (credit: RONI ALBERT)

President Isaac Herzog in an interview with the Daily Mail this week also slammed the BBC's coverage of Operation Swords of Iron, also noting “its atrocious refusal to brand Hamas as a terrorist group.”

In light of the BBC's controversial coverage, an interview was conducted former BBC Chief Political Correspondent John Sergeant by GB News where he defended the BBC’s decision to not label Hamas a terrorist organization. Advertisement

Controversial incidences of BBC's international branches

Furthermore, BBC Arabic has launched an investigation into several of its journalists after it came to light that they supported Hamas, according to a report from Jewish News published last Sunday.

Additionally, the Spanish-language branch of the BBC released a program claiming that “Jewish wealth and influence” in the United States is the reason for Israel's American support. BBC News Mundo presenter Gonzalo Cañada said that Israel “is seen as an American enclave in the Middle East.”

Danielle Greyman-Kennard, Greer Fay Cashman, and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.