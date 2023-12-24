Iran summons Russian envoy over disputed Persian Gulf islands

Iran summoned Russia's charge d'affaires in Tehran for reprimand after Moscow challenged Iran's disputed claims to three islands in the Persian Gulf in a statement at the 6th Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum in Morocco, state media said.

Iran had been in dispute with the United Arab Emirates over the three islands, Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs, due to their strategic location in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Islamic Republic previously clashed with Russia over the status of the three islands, with this incident marking the second time this year the Iranian foreign ministry had summoned Russian diplomats due to comments made calling for a peaceful solution to the conflict, having previously done so in July.