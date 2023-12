An IDF commander in Golani's 51st Brigade was dismissed from his role after endangering Israeli forces fighting in Gaza City's Shejaia neighborhood, N12 reported on Monday evening.

According to the report, the company commander was dismissed and replaced by another commander after ordering soldiers to enter homes in the area despite fears over the houses being boobytrapped, in an incident that occurred some three weeks ago.

There were no casualties in the incident, as per N12.