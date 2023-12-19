Soldiers find bomb in Shejaia medical clinic, seize weapons, 'UN' vest - IDF

The clinic was located next to a school, as shown in a video released by the IDF on Tuesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A vest seized by Israeli soldiers in the Shejaiya neighborhood of southern Gaza. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Israeli security forces eliminated a number of terrorist squads in Gaza, and seized significant weapons, including a bomb that was found in a Shejaia medical clinic near a school, the IDF said on Tuesday.

The statement came with a video showing the device, found in a garbage can near the door to the clinic.

In a raid on terrorist infrastructure in Khan Yunis, IDF soldiers shot down a terrorist who had launched an anti-tank missile at Israeli forces. The IDF located a munitions storehouse containing explosive charges, weapons, and grenades, the statement said.

The IDF released photos of the seized weapons, as well as a vest with "UN" on the front.

Soldiers found a bomb in a medical clinic in the Shejaia neighborhood in southern Gaza.

Tunnel shaft destroyed near the beach 

Soldiers from the 179th Combat Brigade destroyed a tunnel shaft near a beach in the south of Gaza City, the IDF said, adding that after the tunnel was destroyed, a large number of terrorists fled to a building along the coast, which the Air Force then destroyed. 

Naval forces continue to attack targets in Gaza. 



