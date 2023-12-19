Israeli security forces eliminated a number of terrorist squads in Gaza, and seized significant weapons, including a bomb that was found in a Shejaia medical clinic near a school, the IDF said on Tuesday.
The statement came with a video showing the device, found in a garbage can near the door to the clinic.
In a raid on terrorist infrastructure in Khan Yunis, IDF soldiers shot down a terrorist who had launched an anti-tank missile at Israeli forces. The IDF located a munitions storehouse containing explosive charges, weapons, and grenades, the statement said.
The IDF released photos of the seized weapons, as well as a vest with "UN" on the front.
Tunnel shaft destroyed near the beach
Soldiers from the 179th Combat Brigade destroyed a tunnel shaft near a beach in the south of Gaza City, the IDF said, adding that after the tunnel was destroyed, a large number of terrorists fled to a building along the coast, which the Air Force then destroyed.
Naval forces continue to attack targets in Gaza.