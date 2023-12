Two launches were carried out in the last few hours from Lebanese territory toward Israel, after which the IDF attacked the source of the shooting as well as two launch positions next to other areas in Lebanon, Walla! reported shortly after 11pm on Monday, Israel time.

In addition, earlier that day, a surface-to-air missile was launched from Lebanese territory at an Air Force aircraft operating in the area. The missile did not damage the vessel, which completed its mission successfully.