Explosion reported near Israeli embassy in India - report

An explosion was reported near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, according to multiple sources.

There were no casualties as a result of the explosion.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation by New Delhi police, news channel NDTV reported, citing the Press Trust of India. Investigations into the explosions are being done in full cooperation with Israeli security forces.

Staff were unharmed following the blast.

A source from the Indian Jewish community told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday: "The explosion was very big, not something we are used to hearing. It was a great miracle that there were no casualties." The source emphasized to the Post, "It's not clear if it [the bombing] was against Israel or not. But it was close to the Israeli embassy."

Guy Nir, the spokesman for the embassy, ​​was interviewed by Indian television and said: "We heard an explosion. We thought it was close, and then we realized that it was indeed near the embassy. The Delhi Police and our security teams were immediately called to understand what was happening," N12 reported him as saying. "Obviously, something happened, but we have no information beyond that. In the meantime, we are waiting for the results of the investigation."

Not the first time an explosion hit near the embassy

Another explosion happened at the Israeli embassy in India in January 2021, where several vehicles were damaged at the scene.

In an interview conducted by Israel's ambassador to India, Ron Malka, to Channel 12 nearly three years ago, he emphasized that in Israel and India, the explosion is treated as a security incident, and it is being investigated whether the embassy was the target. In addition, he noted that the incident occurred exactly at the time when the workers were supposed to leave the embassy.

A terror organization called Jaish-ul-Hind, rumored to be Iran-affiliated, took responsibility for the January 2021 attack near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, according to Indian media.

Anna Brasky/Maariv Online and Reuters contributed to this report.