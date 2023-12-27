The IDF announced Wednesday the names of three soldiers who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

The three were named as Lt. Yaron Eliezer Chitiz, 23, from Ra'anana; Staff-Sgt. Itay Buton, 20, from Petah Tikva; and Staff-Sgt. Efraim Yachman, 21, from Neve Daniel.

On Tuesday, the IDF also released the names of another six soldiers who were killed in Gaza.

St.-Sgt.-Maj. Maor Levi, 33, a soldier in the 450th Battalion and from Susya, was killed in central Gaza.

Maj. Shay Shamiz, 26, from Merkaz Shapira and a commander in the 931st Battalion, was killed in battle in northern Gaza.

Capt. Shaul Greenglick, 26, from Ra'anana, an officer in the 931st Battalion, was also killed in battle in northern Gaza.

Staff Sgt. (res.) Elisha Yehonatan Lober, 24, of the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade's 8104th Battalion, from Yitzhar, was announced on Tuesday morning.

Sgt. First Class (res.) Joseph Yosef Gitarts, 25, of the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade’s 7029th Battalion, from Tel Aviv, was the second soldier announced Tuesday.

Finally, St.-Sgt. Daniel Nachmani, from Kfar Saba, who served in the 71st 'Barak' Battalion, died of his wounds on Monday from injuries sustained during combat in Gaza last week.