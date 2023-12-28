West Bank terror: Two wounded in stabbing attack near Jerusalem

Two people were wounded in a stabbing attack at the Mazmuria checkpoint near Jerusalem on Thursday night, as per initial reports.

One was in serious condition, and the other was in moderate condition. The terrorist was killed at the scene.

Magen David Adom paramedics arrived at the scene to give the victims medical treatment, Walla reported.

Roads to Jerusalem blocked after terror attack

Roads to Jerusalem have been briefly blocked following the attack.

An initial police confirmation stated that the terrorist arrived at the checkpoint armed with a knife and stabbed two people, who were then taken to the hospital.

The terrorist was revealed to be an Israeli Arab, who arrived at the checkpoint from the Israeli side of the crossing, and the two people injured were a soldier and a security guard.

This is a developing story.