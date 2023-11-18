The Jerusalem Police arrested a resident of the Old City of Jerusalem on suspicion of stabbing his 5-year-old son and the suspect's mother, on Saturday evening in the Old City, according to an Israel Police statement.

Police officers from the Old City, together with the Jerusalem Police, were called to the Old City following a report of a case of domestic violence on criminal grounds.

A 5-year-old boy and his grandmother (the suspect's mother) were slightly-moderately wounded with penetrating injuries (according to the medical authorities) and have been taken to receive medical treatment at the hospital.

The photo of the knife that was seized by police, November 18, 2023. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Investigations opened

Following preliminary investigations and police searches, the Old City police officers arrested the suspect, a man in his 30s, on suspicion of stabbing his son and his mother with a knife.

The suspect, following his arrest by police, was taken to the Old City police station for questioning.

The knife he used to stab his son and his mother has been seized by the police.