Soccer-Turkish Super Cup final canceled due to teams not following match regulations - Saudi media

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 30, 2023 01:09

The cancelation of the Turkish Super Cup final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Riyadh was a result of the teams not adhering to match regulations, Saudi state TV said on Friday citing a statement by organizers of the Riyadh Season.

The prestige game scheduled to be played in the Saudi capital was canceled over what the clubs described as "some problems" with the event's organization.

"We were looking forward to holding the match on time in accordance with the international soccer rules and regulations that require the sport to be presented without any slogans outside its scope, especially since this was discussed with the Turkish (Football) Federation in the framework of the preparatory meetings for the match," the statement said.

"Despite this agreement, it was unfortunate that the two teams did not adhere to what had been agreed upon, which led to the match not being held," it added.

