Israel-Hamas War: IDF advances in Gaza, strikes terrorists in Strip, Lebanon, and Syria
Eleven senior IRGC leaders reportedly killed in Damascus airport strike • Quds Force commander says Hamas conducted October 7 attacks without Iranian assistance
Eleven top Iranian commanders killed in Damascus airport strike - report
Eleven leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in an airstrike targeting Damascus International Airport on Thursday evening, Saudi media reported the following morning.
The commander of the Revolutionary Guards in eastern Syria, Nur Rashid, was injured in the airstrike, Saudi media channel Al-Hadath reported.
IRGC commanders were reportedly at the airport to meet with high-ranking delegates.
IRGC spokesman Sardar Ramzan Sharif denied on Friday reports that 11 of its leaders were killed in an airstrike in Damascus International Airport the night before, Iranian media quoted them as saying, as he said that such claims are "baseless."
Other strikes on Syria this week, foreign media also claims were done by Israel
Syrian media also claimed on Thursday evening that Israel had targeted sites in southern Syria and near Damascus with airstrikes in two separate waves. Syrian air defenses were activated in the Damascus area during the strikes. The country's media quoted one Syrian military source as saying that the alleged airstrike carried out by Israel came from the "occupied Syrian Golan Heights."
Earlier this week, Iran vowed that Israel would "pay" for the killing of Sayyed Reza Mousavi, another IRGC commander who was killed by an alleged Israeli airstrike last Monday in the vicinity of Damascus.
Shortly after the strike that killed Mousavi occurred, footage on social media showed smoke near the Damascus airport, as Iranian proxies have often used the location.
IRGC commander: October 7 was independently conducted by Palestinians
“Everything [Hamas] did [on October 7] was beautifully planned and executed,” Iranian Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani said, according to Iranian state media.
Esmail Qaani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, told Iranian news organization IRNA this week that Hamas planned and executed the October 7 attacks on southern Israel without Iranian help.
IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) is funded and controlled by the Iranian government.
Qaani reportedly commented at a commemoration of “martyr” Hossein Pourjafari that “resistance” groups across the Middle East each have their own independent and individual structures. “Resistance groups have grown step by step, and today, all the elements of the resistance front at their regional level make their own decisions and judgments.”
Iran funds numerous proxies in the region including Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Houthis. All of these groups have launched regular attacks on Israeli military and civilian targets since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
According to the US state-run news and radio network, Voice of America, Major General Pourjafari was a close associate of Qassem Soleimani and was instrumental in the formation of the IRGC’s intelligence wing.
“'Palestinian resistance began its work with its own preparation and the plan it had set,” Qaani said.
"Everything they did was beautifully planned and executed"
“Due to the extensive crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Muslim people of Palestine, they themselves took action,” he added. “Everything they did was beautifully planned and executed.”
The IRGC commander then turned his remarks to the Israeli government.
“You assassinated martyr Razi Mousavi because you couldn't achieve anything on the battlefield of Gaza, and Iran won't be drawn into your schemes,” IRNA reported the senior IRGC commander as saying. “What achievements have the Zionist regime and America had from the beginning of the war until now? Their skill lies only in killing innocent women and children.”
Sayyed Reza Mousavi was a senior IRGC commander killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in the Damascus area.
Following Mousavi’s death, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Israel would pay a price for the incident.
IDF strikes terror targets in Khan Yunis
Israeli air force and ground troops attacked terror targets in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, the Israeli news organization Walla, reported on Friday evening.
US skips congressional review to approve sale of artillery projectiles to Israel
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved the sale to Israel of 155 mm artillery shells and related equipment without congressional review, the Pentagon said on Friday.
Blinken determined that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to Israel, thereby waiving congressional review requirements, according to the Pentagon.
The sale comes as Israel intensifies its offensive in the Gaza Strip. The US has pressed Israel to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza and has called for it to scale down the war in the coming weeks.
The Pentagon said Israel has requested that fuzes, primers, and charges be included in a previous request for 155mm shells. The estimated total value of the sale is $147.5 million.
Qatar deal could see release of up to 50 hostages, prolonged ceasefire in Gaza
Is Hamas ready to renew negotiations on the release of hostages? This is the message sent by Qatar to Israel.
Israel's security cabinet discussed on Thursday a Qatari proposal that would see the release of more hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The proposal is still in its early stages as of Friday.
According to the proposal's outline, the first phase will include a humanitarian exchange deal that will include the release of 40-50 hostages in exchange for a complete ceasefire of a few weeks, according to three senior Israeli officials.
The second phase is expected to be more complex, its details are not yet completely clear, but the direction is to arrange a withdrawal of IDF troops from the area.
Hamas 'agrees in principle' to restart hostage release negotiation
Despite the cabinet discussing the proposal, neither Israel nor Hamas have yet responded to the offer. However, a report from Walla! stated that the Hamas terror organization "agrees in principle" to resume such negotiations.
Senior Israeli officials said that this is only an initial message and Israel hopes to get clarification on it at the end of the week, the Walla! report said.
However, one official said that it was a positive development because, for the first time since the previous agreement, Hamas is signaling that it is ready to resume negotiations. "We have moved from a frozen standstill to just a very cold situation," said the official.
Another senior Israeli official said that Israel has not yet received a detailed proposal from the Qataris and is waiting to hear more details. "In any case, the gaps are still big," he said.
The efforts to renew negotiations are still centered around the proposal presented by the head of the Mossad, David Barnea, a few weeks ago in a meeting in Warsaw with the head of the CIA, Bill Burns, and with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman. The proposal discussed included the release of 40 hostages, which include women who remain captives of Hamas, men over the age of 60, and those who need urgent medical treatment.
Mossad chief forbidden by Netanyahu to attend operational discussions
Regarding Barnea, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu forbade the Mossad head as well as the head of Shin Bet Ronan Bar from participating in an operational discussion with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, N12 reported on Friday.
This was following reports that the prime minister prevented Gallant from holding discussions on the issue of releasing the hostages.
The discussion was so sensitive that even the military secretaries of the heads of the defense establishment were not supposed to participate, the report noted. According to sources familiar with the matter, the military secretariat felt uncomfortable with Netanyahu's order.
IDF strikes Hezbollah launch post
IDF strikes targets in Syria and Lebanon, Islamic Jihad terrorists killed
The Islamic Jihad terrorist organization announced that two of their members were killed on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike.
The IDF struck targets in Syria on Friday after launches identified as having originated in the Arab Republic fell in an open area, the IDF said. Israel also targeted Hezbollah in Lebanon on Friday.
The rockets crossing from Syria triggered alarms in northern Israel. The IDF retaliated by striking the sources of fire, the military stated.
Also on Friday, the Israeli army hit Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure inside Lebanese terrority, the IDF added. An IDF aircraft also struck a Hezbollah post from which rockets had been fired at Israel.
Two Islamic Jihad terrorists eliminated
Earlier in the day, the Israeli news outlet, Maariv, reported that the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization announced that two of its members were killed on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike.
Germany's Scholz holds call with Israeli war cabinet member Gantz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a phone call with Israeli minister and war cabinet member Benny Gantz on Friday in which Scholz underscored the need to protect civilians and avoid regional conflict, the German federal government said in a statement.
IDF destroys one of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's Gaza City hiding spots
The apartment is part of a long and branching network of tunnels that were constructed by the terror organization, where senior members moved and operated.
The IDF's 14th Reserve Brigade combat team located and destroyed one of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's hiding places in recent weeks, an apartment located in Gaza City, the IDF announced on Friday evening.
An investigation revealed that a tunnel shaft was located on the apartment's basement floor, where Israeli forces discovered a tunnel that was used by the terror organization.
The apartment is part of a long and branching network of tunnels that were constructed by the terror organization, where senior members moved and operated, an IDF spokesperson said.
IDF: Sinwar stayed in tunnel shaft below Gaza City apartment
The shaft below the apartment where Sinwar had stayed was 218 meters long and 20 meters deep in the northern Gaza Strip.
Video documentation of the exploration and discovery of these Hamas tunnels can be found below:
The IDF's Yahalom Unit also found in the tunnel an electrical network, ventilation, sewage infrastructure, and restrooms - all of which were destroyed by the IDF.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities