Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel troop pullback signals 'gradual shift' to lower intensity operations - US official

By REUTERS

Israel's decision to withdraw some troops from Gaza appears to be the start of a gradual shift to lower intensity operations in the north of the Palestinian enclave, although there was still fighting going on there, a US official said on Monday.

Israel pulled tanks out of some Gaza City districts on Monday, residents said, as it announced plans to shift tactics and cut back on troop numbers. Still, fighting raged elsewhere in the Palestinian enclave along with intense bombardment.

"This appears to be the start of the gradual shift to lower intensity operations in the north that we have been encouraging, which reflects the success the IDF has had in dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities there. I’d caution though there is still fighting in the north and this does not reflect any changes in the south," the official told Reuters.

IDF announces name of fallen soldier killed in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2024 06:54 PM
Compensation outline for economic damage from war extended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2024 04:43 PM
Kibbutz Be'eri confirms death of Israeli taken into Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2024 02:30 PM
IDF foils launch of Hezbollah drone fleet at Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2024 01:56 PM
North Korea issues tsunami warnings after massive Japan quake - Yonhap
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 12:39 PM
South Korea's eastern province tells residents to evacuate
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 11:55 AM
Russia declares tsunami warning in far eastern cities - TASS cites mayor
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 11:08 AM
Iran says release of Spanish national was a 'humane' step
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 10:55 AM
Russia says Sakhalin island under threat from Japan tsunami, evacuations
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 10:52 AM
Russia launches 90 drones at Ukraine late New Years Eve, Ukraine says
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 08:37 AM
IDF strikes terror targets in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2024 07:04 AM
Armed drone shot down over Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 02:15 AM
Gas prices rises to NIS 7.22 per liter overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2023 10:38 PM
Two wounded in Ma'ale Adumim stabbing attack, terrorist caught
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2023 07:53 PM
Jerusalem College of Techlaunches nursing program for int'l students
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2023 02:58 PM