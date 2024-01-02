Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

New Year's Eve car crash in Rochester, NY being investigated as possible terrorist incident

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The FBI and Rochester police are investigating a car crash in Rochester, New York early Monday, after one of the vehicles involved was found to have at least a dozen cans of gasoline inside it, causing a major fire. 

Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the vehicle with the gasoline cans suffered life-threatening injuries. 

The crash took place around 1am, according to USA Today, and the fire it caused took almost an hour to control. Following the crash, the cars struck several pedestrians, one of whom was in critical condition Monday morning.

Zvi Zamir, Mossad director during Yom Kippur War, dies at 98
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/02/2024 09:01 AM
Israeli attack on outskirts of Damascus caused material damage
By REUTERS
01/02/2024 07:01 AM
Over 150 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza - COGAT
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/02/2024 06:10 AM
Yemen's Houthis attack American warship in Red Sea - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2024 09:03 PM
At least 30 dead after earthquake rocks Japan on New Year's Day
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 09:02 PM
US ready to provide assistance for Japan after quake, Biden says
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 09:01 PM
Hezbollah says three of its fighters killed in southern Lebanon
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 08:11 PM
Israel troop pullback signals shift to lower intensity operations
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 07:16 PM
Compensation outline for economic damage from war extended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2024 04:43 PM
Kibbutz Be'eri confirms death of Israeli taken into Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2024 02:30 PM
IDF foils launch of Hezbollah drone fleet at Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2024 01:56 PM
North Korea issues tsunami warnings after massive Japan quake - Yonhap
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 12:39 PM
South Korea's eastern province tells residents to evacuate
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 11:55 AM
Russia declares tsunami warning in far eastern cities - TASS cites mayor
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 11:08 AM
Iran says release of Spanish national was a 'humane' step
By REUTERS
01/01/2024 10:55 AM