The FBI and Rochester police are investigating a car crash in Rochester, New York early Monday, after one of the vehicles involved was found to have at least a dozen cans of gasoline inside it, causing a major fire.

Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the vehicle with the gasoline cans suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash took place around 1am, according to USA Today, and the fire it caused took almost an hour to control. Following the crash, the cars struck several pedestrians, one of whom was in critical condition Monday morning.