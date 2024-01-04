Jerusalem Post
Unconfirmed reports of shooting in Kerman a day after blasts - Iran state media

By REUTERS

 Iran state media said on Thursday there were reports of shooting in the southeastern city of Kerman, a day after twin blasts killed nearly 100 people at a memorial ceremony for a top Iranian commander who was killed by a US drone attack in 2020 in Iraq.

Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli 'extremist remarks' on displacing Gazans
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 12:17 PM
Two Iran-backed militia fighters killed in Baghdad drone strike
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 11:30 AM
China's Xi sends condolences to Iran president on 'terrorist attack'
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 11:19 AM
Artillery shells from restive Myanmar region hit southwest China town
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 09:15 AM
Four Hezbollah terrorists killed in IDF strike in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 07:05 AM
'Hoax' bomb threats sent to multiple US Capitols, buildings evacuated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 05:27 AM
Japan quake rescuers race against time as survival limit nears
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 04:23 AM
Blinken to go to Israel, visit other Middle East capitals
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 01:16 AM
Senior Hezbollah official killed with three other operatives - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 12:50 AM
Another warning to Houthis should not be anticipated -US official
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 12:30 AM
Hezbollah fires anti-tank missiles, IDF responds - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 12:11 AM
Blast in Iran looks like possible ISIS 'terrorist attack' -US official
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 12:04 AM
Four Hezbollah members killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon -report
By REUTERS
01/03/2024 11:27 PM
Houthi shipping attacks require 'global response' - US diplomat
By REUTERS
01/03/2024 10:43 PM
IDF Chief: We are in strong state of readiness in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2024 08:54 PM