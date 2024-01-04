Iran state media said on Thursday there were reports of shooting in the southeastern city of Kerman, a day after twin blasts killed nearly 100 people at a memorial ceremony for a top Iranian commander who was killed by a US drone attack in 2020 in Iraq.
Unconfirmed reports of shooting in Kerman a day after blasts - Iran state media
By REUTERS01/04/2024 12:17 PM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 11:30 AM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 11:19 AM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 09:15 AM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 04:23 AM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 01:16 AM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 12:30 AM
By REUTERS01/04/2024 12:04 AM
By REUTERS01/03/2024 11:27 PM
By REUTERS01/03/2024 10:43 PM