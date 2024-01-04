US: Russian talks to purchase Iranian ballistic missiles advancing

Russian negotiations to acquire Iranian ballistic missiles from Tehran are actively progressing, but the deal has not been consummated, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

This violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions, Kirby said, adding that the US plans to ask the council to hold Russia responsible.

“We will continue to release information” on such deal, Kirby said, explaining that “we will not allow countries to aid Russia’s war machine in secret.”

He also called on Congress to to increase support for Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russia.