Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US: Russian talks to purchase Iranian ballistic missiles advancing

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Russian negotiations to acquire Iranian ballistic missiles from Tehran are actively progressing, but the deal has not been consummated, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

This violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions, Kirby said, adding that the US plans to ask the council to hold Russia responsible. 

“We will continue to release information” on such deal, Kirby said, explaining that “we will not allow countries to aid Russia’s war machine in secret.”

He also called on Congress to to increase support for Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russia. 

Three missing Israelis were taken hostage in Gaza, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 08:22 PM
Displaced Israelis must return home, Netanyahu tells Hochstein
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
01/04/2024 08:12 PM
McDonald's: Middle East markets seeing impact from Israel-Hamas war
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 08:04 PM
Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank in week-long Gaza diplomacy push
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 07:45 PM
Gaza missile falls on Israeli medical clinic, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 07:36 PM
Missiles fired from Yemen toward Bab al-Mandab Strait - Ambrey
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 07:31 PM
Jerusalem baby dies of whooping cough, mother not vaccinated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:53 PM
Israeli FM returns ambassador from Madrid, citing problematic statements
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:38 PM
Five IDF soldiers seriously wounded in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 06:36 PM
Israel will complete Gaza war objectives, Netanyahu tells Lindsey Graham
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 05:48 PM
Suicide bomber cause of first explosion near Soleimani's grave - Iran
By JPOST.COM STAFF
01/04/2024 05:11 PM
UK foreign minister Cameron: Red Sea attacks must stop
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 03:43 PM
US carries out strike in Baghdad against militia leader
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 03:10 PM
Hezbollah retreats from Israel border by 2-3 kilometers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2024 02:56 PM
Russian missile strike kills one, causes power cuts in central Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/04/2024 02:22 PM