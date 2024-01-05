Jerusalem Post
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over al-Arouri killing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Lebanon filed a formal complaint to the United Nations Security Council on Friday following the alleged Israeli assassination of Hamas deputy chief outside of Gaza, Saleh al-Arouri, in the Beirut suburbs earlier this week.

The complaint, filed on Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib's instruction, charges that the alleged attack, the "most dangerous escalation since 2006...specifically targeted a densely populated residential zone, constituting a clear violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its civilian population and aviation."

