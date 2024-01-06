Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Families of hostages to initiate shutdown of economy for 100 minutes on Sunday

By URI SELA

To mark 100 days since the start of the war, the families of the hostages are initiating a shutdown of the economy for 100 minutes on Sunday.

"Sunday will mark 100 unbearably difficult days in which the hostages are held in the inferno of the Gaza tunnels. We, the family members of hostages, together with the public that has given us strength, need the whole country with us," a statement issued by the families said. "Their time is running out. Our time is running out. On Sunday at 12:00, the economy will stop for 100 minutes in a powerful cry for the return of the hostages." 

France's says Iran must stop destabilizing activities
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 06:42 PM
IDF, Shin Bet carry out operation in Qatanna village in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2024 05:38 PM
UK has report of 6 craft approaching vessel near Yemen
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 05:21 PM
Lebanese Prime Minister: 'Attack in Lebanon will lead to escalation'
By MAARIV
01/06/2024 02:17 PM
North Korea fired more than 60 shots off Korean peninsula
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 12:58 PM
Japan earthquake deaths top 100, with hundreds missing
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 11:30 AM
Ambrey reports of a maritime security event in Red Sea - advisory note
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 10:47 AM
UK finance minster Hunt: Red Sea shipping attacks may impact UK economy
By REUTERS
01/06/2024 10:31 AM
Pro-Iranian terrorists claim attack on two American bases in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2024 07:30 AM
UN Humanitarian Affairs Sec.-Gen.: 'Gaza has become uninhabitable'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2024 03:16 AM
Former Vice President Mike Pence visits Israel's Northern Command
By YOAV ETIEL
01/06/2024 12:26 AM
Houthi official threatens countries involved with Red Sea coalition
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 11:07 PM
Iran detains 11 suspects after Kerman attacks, seizes explosives
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 07:27 PM
Hamas releases video of plainclothes terrorists firing mortar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2024 04:25 PM
India govt providing security escort for container ships around Red Sea
By REUTERS
01/05/2024 01:34 PM