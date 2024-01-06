To mark 100 days since the start of the war, the families of the hostages are initiating a shutdown of the economy for 100 minutes on Sunday.

"Sunday will mark 100 unbearably difficult days in which the hostages are held in the inferno of the Gaza tunnels. We, the family members of hostages, together with the public that has given us strength, need the whole country with us," a statement issued by the families said. "Their time is running out. Our time is running out. On Sunday at 12:00, the economy will stop for 100 minutes in a powerful cry for the return of the hostages."