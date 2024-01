Hostile aircraft intrusion, rocket sirens sound in northern Israel

Sirens alerting residents to a possible unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) intrusion sounded across northern Israel on Tuesday morning. Sirens were sounded in Dishon; Yiftah; Malkia; Mevuot Hermon Regional Council; Ramot Naftali; Avivim; Bar'am and Yir'on.

Rocket sirens sounded in northern Israel shortly afterward, including in Malkia and Ramot Naftali, communities that had just received aircraft intrusion alerts.