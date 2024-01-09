Israel to allow UN delegation to visit northern Gaza Strip - report

Israel will allow a UN delegation to enter the northern Gaza Strip to assess the state of the infrastructure and examine the needs on the ground for the return of Palestinian residents to the area, senior Israeli and American officials said on Tuesday.

The issue was addressed during the meeting between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the members of the war cabinet.

The Israeli side clarified that it will not be possible for Palestinians to return to the north of the Strip at this stage, both due to the situation on the ground and the lack of development in the hostage situation.