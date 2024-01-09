Jerusalem Post
Israel to allow UN delegation to visit northern Gaza Strip - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel will allow a UN delegation to enter the northern Gaza Strip to assess the state of the infrastructure and examine the needs on the ground for the return of Palestinian residents to the area, senior Israeli and American officials said on Tuesday.

The issue was addressed during the meeting between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the members of the war cabinet.

The Israeli side clarified that it will not be possible for Palestinians to return to the north of the Strip at this stage, both due to the situation on the ground and the lack of development in the hostage situation.

IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon after chief's killing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:14 PM
Two measles cases found in Israel's North - Health Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:07 PM
Palestinian prisoners released in hostage deal return to Israeli schools
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 06:06 PM
UK's Cameron: Worried Israel may have breached international law in Gaza
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 05:38 PM
IDF withdraws thousands of soldiers from Gaza's north - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 05:17 PM
ICJ claim against Israel is absurd, Hungarian FM tells Israel Katz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 04:47 PM
Fire and blast at Iran cosmetics factory injure 53
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 04:22 PM
Two seriously injured on Tuesday in violent incident on Route 4 in north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 04:09 PM
Air France to resume flights to Israel from Jan 24 with 3 weekly trips
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 03:39 PM
Suspected Shooting reported, two injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 03:23 PM
IDF foils stabbing attack near Ramallah, terrorist killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 01:59 PM
France's Macron names Gabriel Attal as new prime minister - reports
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 01:18 PM
Medics, patients flee Gaza's southern hospitals as fighting intensifies
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 12:48 PM
Russian defense minister says combat readiness of nuclear triad is goal
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 12:03 PM
In Egypt, German FM says reformed PA must have big role in Gaza
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 12:01 PM