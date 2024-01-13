Yemen's Houthis' spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters that US strikes on Yemen, including the latest one on a military base in Sanaa, had no significant impact on the Houthi capabilities to continue preventing Israel-affiliated vessels from passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

Houthi Official Ansarullah said on Saturday that there were no injuries in US latest strike against Houthi forces in Sanaa, and vowed a "strong and effective" response.

"There were no injuries, no material nor human losses," Nasruldeen Amer told Al Jazeera.