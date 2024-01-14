IDF names soldier killed in battle in southern Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 14, 2024 08:14
Fallen IDF Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Andu’alem Kabeda, 21, from Kiryat Gat. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Fallen IDF Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Andu’alem Kabeda, 21, from Kiryat Gat.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Andu’alem Kabeda, 21, from Kiryat Gat, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Sunday morning.

Kabeda served in the 603rd Combat Engineering Battalion in the 7th Armored Brigade.

The IDF added that the Sergeant-Major received his rank posthumously after being promoted from the rank of Sergeant. 

Additionally, in the battle in which Kabeda was killed, an officer in the 603rd Battalion was severely wounded.

Kabeda's funeral will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the military cemetery in Kiryat Gat.



