Turkish intelligence destroys Kurdish targets in Syria - state media claims

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 14, 2024 20:12

Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Sunday it had "neutralized" 10 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in air strikes in the Metina and Gara regions of northern Iraq.

 This announcement comes after Turkey's National Intelligence Agency destroyed 23 targets belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, state-run Anadolu Agency said.

The strikes, which Anadolu said were against critical infrastructure facilities, checkpoints, and military bases, came after nine Turkish soldiers were killed in a clash on Friday with members of the PKK in northern Iraq.

