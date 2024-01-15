Israeli Cabinet approves 2024 budget proposal

Israel's cabinet approved on Monday a proposal for a renewed budget for the year 2024 after a marathon of negotiation sessions that lasted nearly 24 hours, as ministers made last-minute attempts to avoid deep cuts to their offices.

According to a statement by the Finance Ministry, the updated budget for 2024 is approximately NIS 582 billion, which reflects a rise of approximately NIS 70 billion in government spending. This includes repayment of debts connected to the war and future strengthening of the IDF; NIS 9 billion intended to support IDF reservists and their families, funding for Israel's public mental health system, funding for rehabilitating the Gaza border area, and boosters for the slowing hi-tech and real estate sectors.

Ministries to cut their budget

Approximately NIS 20 billion out of this will be funded by a budget deficit of 6.6% for 2024, the ministry said. The rest, according to the statement, is to be funded by a cut to all government ministry spending coupled with a number of tax hikes, such as on bank profits.

Drama in cabinet meeting

The cabinet meeting was wrought with last-minute wrangling and political drama. Cabinet meeting to approve the 2024 budget proposal. January 15, 2024. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

At different points during the meeting, a number of ministers threatened to vote against the budget after announcing that the funds their offices are to receive in the new budget are insufficient, including Diaspora and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, and Education Minister Yoav Kish from the Likud, as well as Otzma Yehudit chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Ben-Gvir announced on Monday that he had reached an agreement with the prime minister and finance minister, which cancelled a planned cut of nearly NIS 500 million to his office and to the Israel Police, and added an additional NIS 2.275 billion in order to "cope with the challenges of Israeli citizens' internal security."

According to a report by KAN, six ministers opposed the budget: Five ministers without portfolio from National Unity, and Karhi. The report was not confirmed. Advertisement

"The plan that was presented does not invest enough in growth engines, does no include a 'Tkuma Directorate' to rehabilitate the North, which should have been done long ago, and, more severely, does not reflect a fundamental shift in government priorities and ignores the heavy effects of the war," National Unity said in a statement. "It is still not too late to show national responsibility at this time and insert the necessary changes, prior to the vote in the Knesset plenum," the party said.

The opposition party Yesh Atid responded to the budget by calling the government a "failure" over the fact that it did heed a proposal by finance ministry officials to shut down up to six different ministries that were of secondary importance to the war effort, and that it did not completely do away with "coalition funds," the largest chunk of which support haredi school systems.