Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Yair Lapid offered, declined senior role in Israeli wartime gov't - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 17, 2024 19:10

A senior member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud faction made an offer for Yesh Atid to join the government for a year in exchange for senior positions, including those belonging to Otzma Yehudit, N12 reported on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, there was a meeting between a Likud senior official and a Yesh Atid senior official in which a proposal was made to establish a joint government for a year, but it was not stated what would happen at the end of the period, according to the report

Yesh Atid was offered to enter the government in exchange for senior positions of Otzma Yehudit, including the Interior Security Minister. However, it was made clear that Ben-Gvir will remain in the government.

Likud has responded to these claims by saying, "The publications about different proposals for Lapid and [Avigdor] Liberman are completely false and pointless in an attempt to disintegrate the unity government during wartime."

Blinken briefly stranded in Davos after his plane breaks down
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 07:08 PM
Yemen's Houthis say attacks on ships heading to Israel to continue
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 06:28 PM
Russia says it killed foreign mercenaries in strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 06:24 PM
IRGC member shot dead in Iran 'terrorist incident' - IRNA
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 06:02 PM
UK's King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 05:48 PM
Israeli minister Gamliel rejects job offer as consul general in New York
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 05:17 PM
More people likely to die of hunger than war in Gaza - claim at Davos
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 03:45 PM
Iran says it shared intelligence on Mossad with Iraq
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 03:06 PM
IDF reservist wounded during overnight IDF operation in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 02:40 PM
Jordan says its Gaza hospital damaged by Israeli shelling
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 12:43 PM
Israeli Air Force attacks southern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 12:20 PM
Two IDF soldiers killed in battles in northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2024 06:11 AM
Senate rejects measure to force human rights report on Israel
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 03:21 AM
Iraq files complaint against Iran at UN over Iranian 'aggression'
By REUTERS
01/17/2024 01:13 AM
Keren Hayesod-UIA's emergency campaign raises over $190 Million amid war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2024 11:43 PM