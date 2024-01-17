A senior member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud faction made an offer for Yesh Atid to join the government for a year in exchange for senior positions, including those belonging to Otzma Yehudit, N12 reported on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, there was a meeting between a Likud senior official and a Yesh Atid senior official in which a proposal was made to establish a joint government for a year, but it was not stated what would happen at the end of the period, according to the report

Yesh Atid was offered to enter the government in exchange for senior positions of Otzma Yehudit, including the Interior Security Minister. However, it was made clear that Ben-Gvir will remain in the government.

Likud has responded to these claims by saying, "The publications about different proposals for Lapid and [Avigdor] Liberman are completely false and pointless in an attempt to disintegrate the unity government during wartime."