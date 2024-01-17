Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF takes out Hezbollah terrorists who fired barrage at Israel's North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF killed the Hezbollah terrorists responsible for rocket fire toward Rosh Hanikra on Wednesday, the Israeli military said.

Earlier on Wednesday, several launches were detected from Lebanon to northern Israel. One of the Hezbollah launch teams that fired rockets at Rosh HaNikra was identified immediately after the launch by an IDF aircraft that followed and attacked it.

Later, Air Force fighter jets attacked a number of active launchers and terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon. 

This is in addition to IDF artillery strikes in other areas in southern Lebanon.

