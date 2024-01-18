Kfir Bibas turns one year old while in Hamas captivity

After 104 days in Hamas's captivity, the youngest hostage Kfir Bibas turned one year old on Thursday.

Bibas was kidnapped with his entire family from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz when he was only nine months old. Approximately a quarter of his life has been held captive by a terrorist organization.

Bibas is the youngest hostage currently being held by Hamas.

Today is Kfir Bibas's 1st birthday.He was abducted aged nine months. He has now been a hostage of Hamas for one-quarter of his sorry life. pic.twitter.com/fiRYBacHlL — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) January 18, 2024

The Rishon Lezion and Tel Aviv municipalities will light up the City Hall in both cities in orange, matching the color of his hair, N12 reported.

His birthday was celebrated by community members wishing for his return

Earlier this week, Kfir's birthday was celebrated at Kibbutz Nir Oz's children's home, with the community members wishing for his return together with his mother, Shiri, his father, Yarden, and his brother Ariel. Dozens of orange balloons were released in honor of the Bibas family, i24 News reported.

Celebrations of Kfir Bibas's first birthday. (credit: RESHET HAVAYOT)

Last week, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, marked Kfir's birthday on the stage of the UN General Assembly, presented a cake in his honor and said: "I ask that Kfir's birthday cake remain on the podium as a painful memory of the baby who spent a quarter of his life in captivity."