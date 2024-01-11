Erdan to ICRC rep: Red Cross 'covers up' Hamas's heinous crimes

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, met with the Permanent Observer of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to the UN, Laetitia Courtois, on Wednesday in New York and strongly criticized the organization for its failures over the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.

"The Red Cross refuses to publicly condemn Hamas, which even denies access to the hostages or the transfer of medication to them and carries out the most serious war crimes," Erdan said at the meeting.

"Hamas is committing heinous and abhorrent war crimes, and the Red Cross covers it up, refusing to condemn its actions publicly and not presenting to the world the monstrous behavior of Hamas towards the captives," Erdan added.

A Hamas terrorist interacts with members of the International Committee of the Red Cross. (credit: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via REUTERS)

Hamas's plan to use int'l law against Israel

Erdan detailed to Courtois that Hamas had planned from the beginning to use international law against Israel and, immediately after committing the massacres of October 7, to manipulate the UN and international organizations to pressure Israel for a ceasefire that would allow Hamas to remain in power. The ambassador emphasized that it is clear that if Hamas regains its capabilities, it will attempt to carry out another massacre against Israeli civilians. Erdan also criticized UN agencies for using the privileges they receive from Israel for their employees to identify and spread falsehoods against Israel. Advertisement

Erdan emphasized that the day after the war, he will recommend to the government to cancel residence permits and immediately expel many UN employees until fundamental changes and reforms occur in the motivated UN bodies.