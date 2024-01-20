A Joint Jewish-Arab peace demonstration was held in Haifa on Saturday afternoon, according to MKs from Hadash.

MKs Ofer Cassif and Youssef Atauna both posted their attendance on X (formerly Twitter).

"From the demonstration now in Haifa, Arabs and Jews together, call for an end to the war on Gaza, a prisoner deal - all for all - and a political horizon to end the conflict," posted Atauana.

מההפגנה עכשיו בחיפה, ערבים ויהודים ביחד, קוראים לעצור את המלחמה על עזה, עסקת שבויים - כולם תמורת כולם - ואופק מדיני לסיום הסכסוך pic.twitter.com/rxv7psfg8P — يوسف العطاونة| יוסף עטאונה | Yousef Atawna (@yousefataw) January 20, 2024

Cassif stated, "We were in Haifa today to raise a different voice and cry out loud 'Enough!' enough of the bloodshed, enough of killing children, enough of the abductions, enough of sacrificing the soldiers on the altar of peace for Netanyahu and his gang!"