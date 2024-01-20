A 25-year-old man was shot in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Israeli media reported. The man was declared dead at the scene by MDA paramedics.

Israeli media reported the incident occurred as two couples were spending time together in southern Tel Aviv. One of the individuals, who possessed a reportedly licensed firearm, at some point, drew his weapon and shot an individual in the other couple.

Media reports noted that the police, after arriving at the scene, suspected the gunman was a reservist IDF soldier who was suffering from a PTSD episode after having returned from service.