Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Man shot dead in Tel Aviv, police suspect shooter was IDF reservist with PTSD

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 20, 2024 18:39

A 25-year-old man was shot in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Israeli media reported. The man was declared dead at the scene by MDA paramedics.

Israeli media reported the incident occurred as two couples were spending time together in southern Tel Aviv. One of the individuals, who possessed a reportedly licensed firearm, at some point, drew his weapon and shot an individual in the other couple.

Media reports noted that the police, after arriving at the scene, suspected the gunman was a reservist IDF soldier who was suffering from a PTSD episode after having returned from service.

Arab mob attempts to lynch Jewish man in West Bank, one rioter arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 06:17 PM
US conducts air strikes on Houthi anti-ship missile - statement
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 05:36 PM
Iran says Israeli strike in Syria meant to 'spread instability'
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 05:06 PM
Iran to take Presidency of UN Conference on Disarmament
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 04:52 PM
Joint Jewish-Arab peace demonstration held in Haifa, call for end to war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 04:41 PM
US personnel suffer minor injuries in Iraq base attack - US official
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 04:26 PM
Fighting across Gaza as Israel drops leaflets seeking its hostages
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 03:03 PM
Israeli strike on Lebanon kills two Hamas members - security sources
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 01:40 PM
Israeli strike on southern Lebanon kills two Hamas members
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 01:09 PM
Rockets and hostile aircraft intrusion alerts across northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 12:11 PM
Rockets sirens sound in towns on the northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 09:41 AM
Fire in school dorm in China kills 13
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 04:33 AM
Uvalde DA investigates police over failures in mass shooting - report
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 04:31 AM
Haley says no to vice presidency as former rival backs Trump
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 01:51 AM
US says it conducted strikes against 3 Houthi anti-ship missiles
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 12:30 AM