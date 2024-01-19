Rocket alarms sounded in Haifa on Friday evening. Israel's emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (MDA), subsequently stated that response teams had been dispatched to areas where rocket falls had been reported.

The MDA added that had received no reports of injuries.

Later, regarding the rocket alarms in Haifa, the IDF stated that a guided missile had intercepted the aerial target and that the incident had concluded.

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported that it had identified an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Acre area in northern Israel.

The UAV, which had crossed into Israel from Lebanon, was intercepted by the Iron Dome. Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel, January 16, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)

Rocket alarms sound in northern Arab town

Later that afternoon, a rocket alarm sounded in the Israeli-Bedouin town of Arab el-Aramsha, in northern Israel.

Later, the IDF again reported identifying a threat from Lebanon. The IDF stated that it had fired a guided missile at a "suspicious target" inside Lebanese territory. Advertisement

The IDF added that the target did not cross into Israeli territory.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.