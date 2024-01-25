Jerusalem Post
Russia-Ukraine POW swaps to continue, Russian MP says - Ifax

By REUTERS

Russia and Ukraine will continue exchanging prisoners of war despite the downing of a Russian military plane, the Interfax news agency cited Russian lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov as saying on Thursday.

Kartapolov said Russia would talk with "even the devil" to bring back its captured soldiers, Interfax said.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of shooting down the plane which it said carried 65 Ukrainian prisoners. Ukraine did not directly confirm it had shot down the plane and challenged key parts of Moscow's narrative.

South Korea member of parliament attacked - Yonhap
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 11:02 AM
China: we have never provided any weapons or equipment to groups in Gaza
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:47 AM
Red sea attacks push BHP to divert shipping - WSJ
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:44 AM
China's defense ministry: India border issue 'left over from history'
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:33 AM
Chinese defense ministry: military continues to train, prepare for war
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:32 AM
Black boxes recovered from crashed Russian military plane - RIA
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:31 AM
China defense ministry: US should restrain activity of frontline troops
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 09:32 AM
After reports, IDF confirms no infiltration of Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2024 09:25 AM
Ukraine says it shoots down 11 of 14 Russian drones
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 07:31 AM
US 'concerned' at strikes on UNRWA facility in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2024 02:31 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia is 'playing with the lives of Ukrainian POWs'
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 11:34 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted US vessels with ballistic missiles
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 10:51 PM
Protesters for Gaza hostage release deal block central highway
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2024 08:32 PM
South African foreign minister to attend Gaza emergency measures ruling
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 08:12 PM
Turkey, Iran agree on need to avoid escalating Mideast tensions -Erdogan
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 08:05 PM