Russia-Ukraine POW swaps to continue, Russian MP says - Ifax

Russia and Ukraine will continue exchanging prisoners of war despite the downing of a Russian military plane, the Interfax news agency cited Russian lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov as saying on Thursday.

Kartapolov said Russia would talk with "even the devil" to bring back its captured soldiers, Interfax said.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of shooting down the plane which it said carried 65 Ukrainian prisoners. Ukraine did not directly confirm it had shot down the plane and challenged key parts of Moscow's narrative.