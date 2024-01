The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a suspicious aerial target on Saturday that was coming from Lebanon and approaching Israeli territory.

This was among numerous launches identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel earlier, to which the IDF fighter jets struck several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon in response.

This included a military post and compound used by Hezbollah terrorists in the areas of Blida and Marwahin, with additional targets struck in Ayta ash Shab.