The Biden administration is considering slowing weapons sales to Israel to place pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale back the war in Gaza, US officials told NBC News on Sunday.
Biden considering slowing weapons sales to Israel to pressure Netanyahu - report
By REUTERS01/28/2024 03:46 PM
