Israeli forces carry out counterterrorism ops. in West Bank camps

A joint operation between the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police on counterterrorism in the Jenin refugee camp uncovered weapons and killed one terrorist overnight Sunday. Under the direction of the Menashe Brigade, security forces uncovered explosives and were confronted by additional terrorists.

One was killed in the village of El Yamoun after opening fire on soldiers while resisting arrest, according to the IDF.

In Nablus, reservists raided terror centers within the city of Nablus, including the Kasbah, and the Askar and Balata refugee camps.

Terrorists were questioned after military equipment was confiscated.