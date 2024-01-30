IDF denies troops entered Khan Yunis's al-Amal Hospital

"There's no storming of the [al-Amal] hospital, entry into it or any ordering of people to leave at gunpoint," the IDF stated on Tuesday in response to earlier reports. Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported by Reuters citing Palestinian Red Crescent sources, that IDF troops in Khan Yunis entered the city's al-Amal Hospital,

According to the sources, Israeli soldiers were beginning to evacuate the hospital.

Hamas has been known to use Gaza's hospitals as a cover for their terror operations. A terror tunnel complex was discovered near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, and video footage of Israeli hostages inside the hospital was released by the IDF.