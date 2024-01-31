Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu: Gaza hostage deal 'not at any cost,' IDF to stay in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 31, 2024 22:45

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday night that he "has red lines" regarding the release of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza.

"We will not end the war, we will not remove the IDF from the Gaza Strip, and we will not release thousands of terrorists," he said. 

"There is a lot of noise in the media surrounding the efforts for the release of more hostages, so I want to make it clear: We are working to obtain another outline for the release of our hostages, but I emphasize: Not at any cost.

"We are constantly working for the release of our hostages and the achievement of the other goals of the war: the elimination of Hamas and the promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat," he continued. "We are working on all three together and will not give up on any of them."



