IDF aircraft struck Hezbollah positions on Sunday, targeting infrastructure such as a rocket launch post and observation posts in the areas of Blida and Meis el-Jabal in southern Lebanon, the IDF stated.

Later, rockets from Lebanon were identified crossing the Israeli border, triggering rocket alarms in northern Israeli communities, including Kiryat Shmona, Menara, Margoliot, and Metulla.

In response, the IDF reported that it struck the sources of rocket fire.

Additionally, the IDF noted that Israeli tanks had struck a terrorist cell operating in the area of Blida.

Dozens of rockets fired

"Dozens of rockets have been fired in the north since this morning,” Amit Sofer, the head of the Merom HaGalil Regional Council said on Sunday. “Our residents must be patient, but if progress is not seen on the ground, our patience will wear away." Amit Sofer, Merom HaGalil Regional Council Head arrives to tesitfy before the Meron Disaster Inquiry Committee, in Jerusalem, on October 5, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)

Sofer added that, on Sunday, there had been a real battle in northern Israel featuring dozens of rockets and alarms.

"On the northern border, we felt the war well. Outside, it is cold, and the temperature is dropping, but on the border, it is very hot. Dozens of rockets have been launched towards the northern communities since the morning, and only by a miracle were there no casualties."

The council head emphasized his demand that more protection be supplied to the region, along with efforts to bolster education.

“We must not lose the community in the north,” he added. “Without it, we can say goodbye to the entire Zionist enterprise.”