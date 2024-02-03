IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari: 'We've eliminated 200 Hezbollah terrorists'

The Israeli military has killed 200 Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, IDF spokesman Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari stated on Saturday evening during an evening briefing.

"Instead of one division, we deployed three divisions along the border, with tens of thousands of soldiers," Hagari said. "We suppress attacks on the borderline by terrorists who have tried to infiltrate Israel. We've attacked more than 150 terrorist squads and eliminated more than 200 terrorists and commanders. Since the beginning of the war, we have attacked more than 3,400 targets in Lebanon.

"We are working to stop Hezbollah's supply of ammunition from Iran," he continued. "Wherever Hezbollah is - we will act, anywhere in the Middle East."

IDF then attacked Hezbollah military targets

Shortly after Hagari's statements, IDF fighter jets attacked a military structure belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in the Taybeh region. Also, during the last few hours, a number of launches have been identified that crossed from Lebanese territory toward the areas of Mount Dov, Even Menachem, and Yir'on. There were no casualties, and Israeli forces attacked the sources of the shooting.

Earlier that day, Israeli fighter jets struck several targets in southern Lebanon, successfully destroying Hezbollah infrastructure. Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon, November 11, 2023 (credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

During the operation, the IDF struck two military outposts near the towns of Marwahin and Ayta ash Shab.