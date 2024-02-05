Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 5, 2024 17:25

IDF artillery units, along with IAF jets, attacked numerous Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Monday. 

Soldiers attacked Hezbollah launch sites in response to rockets that were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel. 

In addition, artillery and jets targeted a military site in the Labbouneh area, a military command center in the Jibbain area, and various military compounds in the Bayt Lif and Baraachit areas, where Hezbollah terrorists operated, the military said. 



