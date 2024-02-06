Jerusalem Post
US military says it conducted a strike against two Houthi drones

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 6, 2024 04:22

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization said that it received a report early on Tuesday of an incident 57 nautical miles west of Yemen's Hodeidah.

Authorities are investigating, the UKMTO advisory note said.

The US military said on Monday that its forces conducted a strike in self-defense against two Houthi drones in Yemen.

"US forces identified the explosive USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," US Central Command said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.



