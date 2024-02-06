Iranian agents suspected of targeting Jews arrested in Sweden, deported

A duo of Iranian agents were arrested in Stockholm on suspicion of targeting Jews in the Swedish capital, local media Sverige Radio reported on Tuesday morning.

The two, linked to Iran's military intelligence, were reportedly arrested back in April 2021.

The agents, identified as Mahdi Ramezani and Fereshteh Sanaeifarid, were allegedly planning the assassinations of three Swedish citizens, including Aron Verständig, the chairman of Sweden's Jewish Central Council.

Though their preparations were foiled by local authorities in Stockholm, their attack plans remained private without a definitive conclusion and solid evidence.

Assassination attempt turns to deportation

The couple was deported to Iran the next year, in 2022, after they were considered a serious security threat to Sweden, according to Ekot.

This was one of several attempts in recent years by Iran to attack Jews abroad as a move to strike Israel.

The investigation raised concerns about state-sponsored terrorism from foreign entities on Swedish soil, Swedish media reported. Advertisement

This is a developing story.