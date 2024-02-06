IDF discovers direct links between Iran and Hamas's Sinwar in Gaza

Israeli forces located documents proving direct cooperation and communication between Iran and Hamas's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari announced on Tuesday night.

The documents, dating to 2020, detailed funds transferred from Iran to Hamas from 2014-2020, according to the IDF.

The sum of the funds transferred is upwards of $150 million, Hagari said.

Images of the documents subsequently published by the IDF suggest the figure is, in total, $154 million.

Footage of the Hamas tunnel in Gaza where the IDF discovered the Iranian funds provided to Yahya Sinwar. February 6, 2024. (Credit: IDF spokesperson's unit)

According to the documentation, in the years 2014, 2015, 2019, and 2020, Sinwar received $15 million, $48 million, $42 million, and $12 million, respectively.

Additionally, a video published by the IDF apparently showing the discovery of some of the funds reveals a safe and some bags containing money earmarked for terror, the IDF said.