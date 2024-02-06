Knesset Speaker Ohana meets US officials as US military conducted strike on Houthi drones
Biden threatens to veto US House standalone Israel aid bill due to not including protecting Ukraine or southern border * Jerusalem residents demande UNRWA building closure
Knesset Speaker Ohana and US National Security Advisor Sullivan meet on need to defeat Hamas
Ohana will also meet with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and US House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington, DC on Monday.
"Hamas must be inflicted with a complete and inexplicable defeat," Ohana told Sullivan. "This is a critical time for the future of the entire region. Iran must feel the strength of the determination of the free world."
MKs across the political spectrum sign letter calling for UNWRA to be permanently defunded
The members of the Knesset who signed the letter are members of Likud, Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu, Shas, Otzma-Yehudit, United Torah Judaism, and the Religious Zionist Party.
MK Dan Illouz, a member of Likud, led a petition signed by 20 members of the Knesset to members of parliament from the countries that froze United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) funding, requesting that the freeze be made permanent.
The letter argues that, "UNRWA's involvement in activities counterproductive to peace and security, notably on October 7th, necessitate a critical reassessment of aid channels to Palestinians."
US military says it conducted a strike against two Houthi drones
The US military said on Monday that its forces conducted a strike in self-defense against two Houthi drones in Yemen.
"US forces identified the explosive USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," US Central Command said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Hundreds of Jerusalem residents call for UNRWA closure in front of org's headquarters
The demonstration was held with the participation of Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Aryeh King, bereaved families, reservists, and dozens of right-wing organizations.
Hundreds of Jerusalem residents protested in front of the UNRWA headquarters in the Ma'alot Dafna neighborhood in the city on Monday evening, calling for the closure of the organization's headquarters.
The demonstration was held with the participation of Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Aryeh King, bereaved families, reservists, and dozens of right-wing organizations.
Biden threatens veto of US House's standalone Israel aid bill
The Republican-majority House passed an Israel-only bill in November, but it was never taken up in the Democratic-led Senate.
US President Joe Biden's administration said on Monday he would veto a standalone bill backed by House of Representatives Republicans that would provide aid to Israel, as it backs a broader bill providing assistance to Ukraine and Israel and providing new funds for border security.
"The Administration strongly encourages both chambers of the Congress to reject this political ploy and instead quickly send the bipartisan Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act to the President's desk," the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement.
UAE allocates $5m for UN relief in Gaza - state news agency
The United Arab Emirates has allocated $5 million to support the United Nations in its humanitarian relief work in the Gaza Strip, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
The allocation of funds followed a visit to the UAE by chief UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag, WAM said.
France expects verifiable proof Gaza hostages received medications
The source spoke as Sejourne visited Israel as part of a regional tour in which he also made stops in Jordan and Egypt and is also expected to travel to Lebanon.
France expects to receive “verifiable proof” that the over 130 hostages held in Gaza had received medications designed for them as part of a deal reached by Paris and Doha last month.
"We know that the medications effectively entered into Gaza," a source from French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne's entourage said on Monday.
While Israel's government wants life in the south to resume, residents are hesitant
“I don’t understand how the State of Israel thinks it will give a little money and send people back to the same reality that existed on October 6. … Rockets are still being fired."
It has been almost four months since Hamas terrorists stormed Israel’s southern border and went on a murderous rampage in which they killed some 1,200 people, injured thousands of others, and kidnapped over 240 people back to the Gaza Strip.
The scenes of burning houses destroyed neighborhoods, and bodies scattered on the ground are etched into the memories of Israelis, especially those from the south, whose communities were the hardest hit.
Blinken meets MBS as Hamas continued to delay hostage deal response
Netanyahu: Israel-Hamas war could take months, not years
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Saudi Arabia’s de-facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Monday as Hamas continued to delay its response to an initial proposal for a hostage deal that would pause the fighting in Gaza.
It was the first stop on his fifth regional trip since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, in which he will also visit Egypt, Qatar, and Israel. Qatar and Egypt are mediating the deal for the release of over 130 hostages held in Gaza.
Abbas, Shtayyeh call for unified Palestinian house including Hamas and resistance factions
With the Palestinian Authority's popularity at an all-time low, PA Prime Minister Shtayyeh has called on Hamas, longtime rival of his Fatah party, to join the PLO.
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called on rival group Hamas to join the Palestine Liberation Organization's political program.
In an interview with the United Arab Emirates Sky News Arabia on Saturday, Shtayyeh pointed out that communications between the PA and Hamas are currently carried out indirectly through Egypt and Qatar.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 136 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says