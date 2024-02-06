A UNRWA funded school in eastern Jerusalem. January 29, 2024 (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

MK Dan Illouz, a member of Likud, led a petition signed by 20 members of the Knesset to members of parliament from the countries that froze United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) funding, requesting that the freeze be made permanent.

The letter argues that, “UNRWA's involvement in activities counterproductive to peace and security, notably on October 7th, necessitate a critical reassessment of aid channels to Palestinians.”