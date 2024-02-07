Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill, voting continues

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 7, 2024 02:09

The US House of Representatives rejected a Republican-led bill on Tuesday that would provide $17.6 billion to Israel, as Democrats said they wanted a vote instead on a broader measure that would also provide assistance to Ukraine, international humanitarian funding and new money for border security.

The vote was 250 to 180, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed for passage.

Opponents called the Israel legislation a political ploy by Republicans to distract from their opposition to a $118 billion Senate bill combining an overhaul of US immigration policy and new funding for border security with billions of dollars in emergency aid for Ukraine, Israel and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson had said the Senate bill was "dead on arrival" in the chamber even before it was introduced. And Senate Republican leaders said on Tuesday they did not think the measure would receive enough votes to pass.

"This accomplishes nothing and delays aid getting out to our allies and providing humanitarian relief," said Representative Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, urging opposition to the Israel-only bill. "Our allies are facing existential threats and our friends and foes around the globe are watching, waiting to see how America will respond."

Saudi Arabia: No diplomatic relations with Israel without Palestine
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 02:25 AM
Iraq and US need to return to negotiating, Iraq foreign minister says
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 01:39 AM
Egypt receives Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 11:31 PM
Hamas: We intend for release of largest number of Palestinians possible
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 11:28 PM
Hamas: We intend for largest release of jailed Palestinians possible
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 10:37 PM
Portugal's president vows to apply pressure to secure hostages release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 10:37 PM
Tucker Carlson says he will interview Russia’s Putin soon
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 09:25 PM
Chile ex-president Sebastian Pinera dead in helicopter crash
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 09:21 PM
IDF deputy commander killed in Gaza fighting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 07:44 PM
Canada imposes sanctions on top Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 07:00 PM
IDF fighter jet strikes Hezbollah observation post in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 06:46 PM
Israel, Saudi Arabia willing to continue peace talks, White House says
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 06:40 PM
Blast at Indian firecracker factory kills 11, dozens injured
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 06:34 PM
Home Front Command updates Gaza border area policy for civilians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 06:29 PM
Yemen Houthis leader says we will further escalate if attack on Gaza doe
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 04:23 PM