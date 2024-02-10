Police arrested protestor Dr. Yolanda Yavor, a resident of Or Akiva, on Saturday after she demonstrated in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea, according to Israeli media reports from Saturday.

Yavor arrived at the scene with a handful of protesters and called the names of the Israelis kidnapped in Gaza into a megaphone.

She was taken to the police station in Hadera, where several protest activists are demonstrating for her release.

Last night, a similar demonstration was held outside Netanyahu's house, and after about half an hour the protesters dispersed without the intervention of the authorities.