Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Protester arrested for reading names of abductees outside Netanyahu's home in Caesarea

By YOAV ITIEL

Police arrested protestor Dr. Yolanda Yavor, a resident of Or Akiva, on Saturday after she demonstrated in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea, according to Israeli media reports from Saturday.

Yavor arrived at the scene with a handful of protesters and called the names of the Israelis kidnapped in Gaza into a megaphone.

She was taken to the police station in Hadera, where several protest activists are demonstrating for her release.

Last night, a similar demonstration was held outside Netanyahu's house, and after about half an hour the protesters dispersed without the intervention of the authorities. 



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
IDF eliminates three senior Hamas officers in Rafah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 12:48 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/10/2024 12:44 PM
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan aide says party aims to form government
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 12:11 PM
Hezbollah: 'Nasrallah met with the Iranian foreign minister in Lebanon'
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/10/2024 10:28 AM
Russian drone attack kills 7, including 3 kids, in Ukraine's Kharkiv
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 08:38 AM
Turkey arrests 4, claims they are Israeli Mossad agents - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 08:35 AM
Taiwan reports eight Chinese balloons crossing Taiwan Strait
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 03:12 AM
CIA head Burns to travel to Cairo to promote hostage deal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 01:04 AM
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southern California - German center
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 12:25 AM
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Naalehu, Hawaii, region - USGS
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 10:30 PM
Zelensky names new chief of staff Maj.-Gen. Anatoliy Bargilevych
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 09:44 PM
Ukraine accuses Russia of intensifying chemical attacks on battlefield
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 04:52 PM
Lior Haiat: Establishment of review group to assess UNRWA, positive step
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 04:19 PM
UAE foreign minister calls for efforts to prevent Gaza conflict
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 01:36 PM
Thai bus crash injures 13 Danish tourists, kills driver
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 12:45 PM