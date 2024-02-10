New evidence of the cooperation between UNRWA and the Islamist terror organization Hamas came to light after the IDF discovered a tunnel shaft near a UNRWA school during its operations in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military announced on Saturday.

The tunnel shaft, near the school, led to an underground shelter that served as a valuable asset for Hamas's military intelligence wing, according to the IDF. The route connected to the tunnel also led to a path beneath UNRWA's central headquarters in the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, the tunnel was 700 meters long and 18 meters deep and contained several constructed side doors to various new routes. The IDF stated that the newly acquired intelligence from this operation will allow it to conduct additional raids on Hamas in the future.

Additionally, IDF soldiers discovered electric infrastructure inside the tunnels that were connected to the UNRWA headquarters building, indicating that UNRWA assets were supplying Hamas with electricity.

UNRWA's Gaza HQ held undeniable proof of collaboration between them and Hamas

Following these findings, paired with prior intelligence from the Shin Bet, the IDF raided the offices of the UNRWA headquarters building. Weapons found in an UNRWA building and an explanation by the Commander of the 401st Brigade Combat Team, COL Benny Aharon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Within the offices of the building itself, the IDF announced that it discovered guns, ammunition, grenades, and other explosives.

Also, within the announcement, the IDF gave an update on the activities of the 401st brigade in the Shati area. Advertisement

In a joint operation between the 401st brigade and Shin Bet forces, as well as k-9 Unit soldiers and Shaldag special forces, the soldiers managed to kill about 120 terrorists, and over 20 buildings and other terror infrastructures were destroyed.