UAE floating hospital to dock off Egypt in coming days

A floating hospital sent by the United Arab Emirates will dock at El Arish in Egypt in the coming days to provide medical treatment to patients from Gaza, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on Sunday.

A floating hospital sent by the UAE will dock at El Arish in Egypt in the coming days, designated to treat patients and bolster the medical response in Gaza.The vessel includes 100 beds and a staff of over 100 in various specialties in addition to nursing and support professions pic.twitter.com/o1ubGYHsvh — COGAT (@cogatonline) February 11, 2024

