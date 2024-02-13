Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UNRWA chief deplores 'short-sighted' calls to dismantle agency

By REUTERS

The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Tuesday that calls to dismantle it were short-sighted and that terminating its mandate weakened the world's ability to response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"I have talked to the member states about all these calls to have UNRWA dismantled, to be terminated. I have warned about the impact, I have said that these calls are short-sighted," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said after a meeting with member states at the United Nations in Geneva.

"The impact is not just on the short-term. It not just weakens our collective ability to respond to the humanitarian crisis..."

US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, sends to House
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 01:42 PM
US Senate starts voting on passage of Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan aid bill
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 12:20 PM
Kremlin says ready to support actions leading to ceasefire in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 11:40 AM
Russia puts Estonian PM, two Baltic ministers on wanted list
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 11:38 AM
Two wounded in the latest rocket barrage to Kiryat Shmona
By WALLA!
02/13/2024 11:37 AM
Turkey in touch with Israel on blocked aid, diplomatic sources say
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 10:38 AM
Turkey's Erdogan says Gaza will top agenda in talks with Egypt's Sisi
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 10:36 AM
Attempted ramming attack in Gush Etzion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 09:18 AM
A 37-year-old man was moderately injured in a shooting incident in Ramla
By MAARIV
02/13/2024 07:51 AM
Japan's PM Fumio Kishida seeks summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un -FT
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 07:04 AM
US Senate votes to advance Ukraine aid package
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 04:17 AM
Man shot to death in Nesher near Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 04:07 AM
Subway shooting in New York kills one, injures five
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 01:20 AM
Israeli delegation to leave for Cairo on Tuesday for hostage talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 11:39 PM
IDF strikes number of Hezbollah terror infrastructures in south Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/12/2024 11:19 PM